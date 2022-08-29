Texas Longhorns football team begins season against Louisiana-Monroe

It's officially game week for the 18th-ranked University of Texas football team as head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns begin their season at home against Louisiana-Monroe on September 3 at 7 p.m.

Of course, most eyes will be on starting quarterback Quinn Ewers as the Ohio State transfer makes his first start for Texas.

Another thing to watch out for in the opener is how the UT defense looks. It definitely isn't expected to be tested until UT's week two blockbuster matchup against Alabama, but there definitely needs to be improvement on that side of the ball.

RELATED STORIES:

Especially after how poorly the Longhorns played last year giving up several double-digit second-half leads during a disappointing 5-7 season.

"The confidence is very high. Just based off the type of camp that we had. We worked on a lot of things. A lot of things that was hurting us last year. So, we focused on that. We went with it. And now it's like our confidence is up there now. So, all I gotta say is we're ready for the season," says senior defensive back D'Shawn Jamison.