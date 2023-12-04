Austin resident wins $3 million in Texas Lottery scratch ticket game

article

Someone in Austin woke up $3 million richer this morning, after claiming a top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery.

The scratch ticket was purchased at Texan Mart on I-35 between Rundberg and Braker Lane.

There's still one more shot to win a top prize in the $750 Million Winner's Circle game. This was the 11th of its 12 top prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 2.88, including break-even prizes.