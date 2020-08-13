Texas Lottery jackpot grows to largest jackpot prize in North America

article

Will you be the winner of the largest jackpot prize in the country?

Lotto Texas has grown to $32.25 million, making it the largest jackpot prize in the country and continent.

The next drawing is Saturday, Aug. 15 after no jackpot-winning tickets were sold for the Wednesday drawing.

“This game has always been a favorite among Texas Lottery players, and we know they will be thrilled to play for one of the largest prizes in the world," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission. "We want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Two years ago, a Houston resident purchases a winning ticket at MJ's All Season Food Store in Houston for a $30.25 million prize.

So far this year, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner, a Laredo resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15, 2020.