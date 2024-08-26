$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas expires on Sept. 15

article

Check your tickets and call your friends. A lottery ticket worth more than a million dollars sold in Texas earlier this year is about to expire.

The Texas Lottery says a $1,000,002 winning ticket will expire on Sept. 15.

The ticket was sold at All-Season Food, located at 3411 Antoine Drive in Houston for the Mega Millions drawing on March 19.

The ticket matched all five white balls (24-46-49-62-66), but not the Mega Ball (7).

Winners have 180 days to claim their winnings before they are given to programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.

"We encourage our Mega Millions players to take another look at their tickets, check the numbers again, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center," said Ryan Mindell, executive director of the Texas Lottery in a statement.

Because September 15 is a Sunday, the ticket would have to be turned in even earlier for anyone trying to claim in-person. The winner has until 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 to take the ticket to a Texas Lottery claim center.

You can also mail the ticket along with a claim to the Texas Lottery Commission as long as it is postmarked by Sept. 15.