Texas Lottery prize worth $1 million claimed by Austin resident

An Austin resident has claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million.

The ticket game was Million Dollar Loteria and it was sold at C-Mart #9 located at 8523 Research Boulevard in Austin.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

This was the seventh of 12 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in Million Dollar Loteria. The game offers more than $381 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game

are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.