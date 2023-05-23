Texas man admits to firearms offense linked to murder of U.S. citizens in Mexico

A Texas man has pleaded guilty to smuggling a firearm into Mexico. That same weapon would later be used in the kidnapping and murders of American citizens.

Roberto Lugardo Moreno Jr., 42, admitted to purchasing a gun he knew was going to be provided to members of the Gulf cartel.

In early March, the gun would be used by the cartel to kidnap four American citizens in Mexico, one of whom was visiting for a voluntary medical procedure.

Two of the victims were killed as the cartel mistook them for Haitian drug traffickers.

Moreno Jr. will be sentenced on August 9, and could face both a decade in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.