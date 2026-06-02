South Texas man arrested after using AI to turn school social media photos into child pornography

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The Brief A Texas man was arrested following a months-long joint investigation by Texas DPS and the FBI for allegedly possessing over 900 AI-generated child sexual abuse images and videos. The suspect allegedly downloaded public photos of children from social media pages affiliated with South Texas schools to create the material, with 30 victims identified so far. The first-degree felony charges were brought under a new Texas law that explicitly criminalizes AI-generated material depicting children, and the investigation remains active.



Texas DPS's Criminal Investigations Division worked in coordination with the FBI and DImmity County Sheriff's Office to arrest a 31-year-old man who allegedly generated hundreds of AI-generated pornographic images and videos of children.

AI-generated child sex charges

What we know:

31-year-old Adan Covarrubias was arrested on May 19, 2026, and booked into the Dimmit County Jail, just Northeast of Laredo, on charges of possession of computer-generated child pornography. That is a first-degree felony under Texas law.

Adan Covarrubias

Covarrubias' arrest followed an investigation spanning months. According to investigators, FBI agents searched Covarrubias' residence in Carrizo Springs in April and seized electronic devices that allegedly contained more than 900 AI-generated child sexual abuse images and videos that depicted both prepubescent and pubescent children.

Targeted South Texas school social media accounts

A man holds a smartphone with the icons for the social networking apps. (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

Authorities also said they found multiple images of child sexual abuse material involving real children.

Investigators determined Covarrubias allegedly downloaded photographs from publicly accessible social media and other online pages affiliated with South Texas schools and used artificial intelligence software to create nude images of children.

Law enforcement warn of AI

What they're saying:

Authorities said approximately 30 child victims have been identified so far.

"With the accessibility and use of artificial intelligence technology becoming more prevalent in our modern world, we must remember that some will use these tools for evil," said DPS Criminal Investigations Division Chief Floyd Goodwin said in a statement.

A seal reading "Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Investigation" is displayed on the J. Edgar Hoover FBI building in Washington, DC, o August 9, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

FBI San Antonio Special Agent in Charge Daniel Faith said offenders are increasingly using advanced technology, including artificial intelligence, to create child sexual abuse material.

"Protecting children, our most vulnerable population, is a shared priority among all of us in law enforcement and our community partners," Faith said in a statement.

Texas Senate Bill 20

Big picture view:

Texas DPS emphasized that the charge against Covarrubias was made possible under Senate Bill 20, a Texas law that took effect last year.

The legislation for SB 20 created a criminal offense for possessing or promoting obscene visual material that appears to depict a child, including images created through artificial intelligence, computer software, cartoons or animations.

What's next:

This investigation remains ongoing according to Texas DPS.