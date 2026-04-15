Texas man sentenced to prison for tax evasion on Tax Day

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The Brief A San Antonio man was sentenced to over 3 years for tax evasion on Tax Day. Prosecutors say he dodged more than $300K in taxes using cash and false records. He must repay $370K to the IRS.



A San Antonio man was sentenced to prison on Tax Day for dodging over $300,000 in taxes.

Tax Day sentencing

Juan R. Gonzalez, 52, owned and operated a residential construction business in San Antonio, under the name Gonzalez Construction, working as a subcontractor for other entities, according to a Wednesday release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Texas. In 2020 and 2021, they say he evaded the assessment of his federal income taxes.

Gonzalez is reported to have commingled funds, dealt extensively in cash, used a nominee name, handled his affairs to avoid making the records usual in transactions of that kind, and other misleading money-managing tactics.

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He did not file his taxes for those two years, during which he made an estimated $1,030,079.45 of taxable income, resulting in a tax due and owing of approximately $370,752.64.

Gonzalez has been sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison, and is ordered to pay $370,752.64 in restitution to the IRS.

What they're saying:

"Gonzalez is returning to federal prison having not learned after his first conviction 15 years ago, that the U.S. government does not tolerate those who try to undermine our tax laws," said U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons. "Every American has a legal duty to pay their taxes, and today's sentencing—on Tax Day of all days—is a good reminder of the consequences awaiting those who refuse to do so."

Previous IRS run-in

Gonzalez was previously convicted of tax evasion in 2011.

He was indicted in May 2025 on 22 counts, including two tax evasion counts, 18 counts of structuring currency transactions, and two counts of identity theft.

He pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion on Jan. 7.