Multiple sources have confirmed that Francisco Oropesa has been taken into custody "without incident" in the Cleveland area.

PREVIOUS: Search for gunman enters fourth day since mass shooting

We've learned he was arrested by BORTAC agents, they are the special operations group of the Border Patrol.

This latest report comes four days after a multi-agency search for Oropesa, 38, after he was accused of killing his neighbors in San Jacinto County. His picture was plastered across the greater Cleveland and Houston area with banners and digital billboards.

Moments before Oropesa's capture was reported, the U.S. Marshals announced it would be adding $20,000 to the reward, totaling $100,000.

MORE: Reward for gunman increased totaling $100K for capture

Authorities say he was drunk Friday night when his neighbors asked him to stop shooting in his yard because they had a baby who was trying to sleep. The sheriff's office said the neighbors were found shot to death "execution style."

Residents as well, were on high alert as the search continued with neighbors speaking with reporters on the condition of anonymity due to fear he'd come back to the area.

Officials also shared Oropesa's previous criminal history noting he had run-ins with the U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement. In fact, investigators described the 38-year-old as a Mexican national who had been in the U.S. "illegally" for years.

SUGGESTED: Family members inside home share moments leading up to shooting

For example, ICE officials said Oropesa was deported four times before on March 17, 2009, September 2009, January 2012, and July 2016. Additionally, authorities say Oropesa was convicted of a DWI in Montgomery County in January 2012, which prompted his third deportation from the US.

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available. A news conference is scheduled with FBI officials, as well as the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office, to begin at 9 p.m.