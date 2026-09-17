$12 billion in Medicaid funding restored to Texas hospitals

article

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the federal government has agreed to restore nearly $12 billion for Texas hospitals. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid started withholding the funds on Sept. 1, after raising questions about how the state raises its share of funding. Texas hospitals were estimated to lose $27 million per day without the funding.



The federal government has agreed to restore nearly $12 billion in Medicaid funding to Texas hospitals, Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday.

What they're saying:

"This funding is a major victory for Texas patients," Abbott said. "It authorizes nearly $12 billion for hospitals, physicians, rural clinics, nursing facilities, and behavioral health providers that serve patients in every region of our state. Emergency rooms will stay open, rural families will retain local care, and Texans will have access to the treatment they need. I thank CMS and the Trump Administration for helping ensure Texans get the medical care they need."

Federal Medicaid funding restored to Texas hospitals

Why you should care:

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid halted funds at the beginning of the state's new fiscal year, Sept. 1.

The fight centered on questions over how Texas taxes its hospitals to generate the state's share needed to receive federal matching funds.

Texas hospitals were poised to lose $27 million per day without the federal funding.

The Texas Hospital Association said the decision to restore funding prevented an upending of the "Texas healthcare safety net."

What they're saying:

"We can breathe easier today. The Medicaid crisis hanging over our heads has been averted. We are deeply grateful to Gov. Abbott and other state and federal leaders who listened, took our concerns seriously and acted with urgency to protect Texas patients," John Hawkins, president/CEO of the Texas Hospital Association, said. "Hospitals can focus on what they do best – saving lives and caring for Texans. Our gratitude cannot be overstated."