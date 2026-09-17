Texas Longhorns coach Johnny Nansen arrested for DWI after 3-car crash in Austin

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The Brief Texas Longhorns' co-defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen was arrested for DWI He was involved in a three-car crash on Sept. 16 Officers conducted standard field sobriety tests and saw multiple clues of impairment



A Texas Longhorns football coach was arrested for DWI after a car crash in Austin.

Johnny Nansen DWI arrest

The backstory:

Police said on Sept. 16, around 8:55 p.m., officers responded to a three-car crash in the 700 block of S. Capitol of Texas Hwy.

Officers contacted the driver of one of the cars, identified as 52-year-old Johnny Nansen.

Nansen displayed signs consistent with possible impairment, police said.

Officers conducted standard field sobriety tests and saw multiple clues of impairment.

Nansen was then arrested for DWI.

Dig deeper:

Nansen is currently the co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach for the Texas Longhorns football team.

He has held the position since 2024.

Steve Sarkisian speaks on Nansen's arrest

What they're saying:

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian mentioned Nansen's arrest at a team press conference on Thursday morning.

He said, "we're obviously disappointed" and noted that Nansen was not at Thursday's practice.

Nansen's status for this weekend's game is still up in the air.