AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl last seen in Austin

An AMBER Alert was issued for a missing two-year-old girl from Austin.

What we know:

Police are looking for two-year-old Alianna Bernardez OCampo. She was last seen on March 11 in the 1900 Block of Willow Creek Drive.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Kermith Zapata Bernardez.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a 2022 white Hyundai Venue with the Texas license plate SWY9599.

If anyone has any information on Alianna's whereabouts, call 911 immediately or the Austin Police Department.