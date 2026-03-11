AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl last seen in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An AMBER Alert was issued for a missing two-year-old girl from Austin.
What we know:
Police are looking for two-year-old Alianna Bernardez OCampo. She was last seen on March 11 in the 1900 Block of Willow Creek Drive.
The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Kermith Zapata Bernardez.
The suspect's vehicle was described as a 2022 white Hyundai Venue with the Texas license plate SWY9599.
If anyone has any information on Alianna's whereabouts, call 911 immediately or the Austin Police Department.