Texas mom gives birth to twin girls after testing positive for COVID

A San Antonio mom has given birth to two healthy baby girls despite testing positive for COVID-19.

Wendy Leal’s family said they were uncertain for weeks whether the twins would make it.

"We thought, ‘oh my god, what’s going to happen with the girls," Leal’s sister, Yessica Trevino, told San Antonio’s KENS 5.

Trevino said the virus took a toll on her sister, who is unvaccinated.

"She was sick and it was hard for her to talk and stay," Trevino told the station. "Me in particular, I never heard someone being pregnant with COVID and everything was good. So yes, we were concerned that the girls wouldn’t make it."

Doctors performed an emergency C-section and Leal gave birth to twins, Matilde and Renata, last Monday. She was with them only for a moment before they were separated.

"Thank God they didn’t catch anything," Trevino said. "We’re just waiting for (the doctors) to tell us when they can get out."

