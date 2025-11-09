Texas’ most-burglarized city is not Dallas or Houston, according to report

article

The Brief Calvert, Texas, a small town between Waco and College Station, was identified as the most-burglarized city in Texas based on 2023 data. The town, with only 969 residents, reported a rate of 1.65 burglaries per 100 people, according to the SafeWise report analysis. Nationally, the average loss per burglary has climbed to $6,000, yet only 27% of Americans use a full home security system.



A new SafeWise report shows that Texas’ most-burglarized city isn’t a major metro area but a small Central Texas town.

Texas' Most-Burglarized City

What we know:

Researchers analyzed FBI burglary data and population figures to identify the city in each state with the highest burglary rate.

Calvert, Texas reported the highest burglary rate in the Lone Star State. The historic community along Highway 6 between Waco and College Station, reported 16 burglaries in 2023 among its 969 residents. A rate of 1.65 burglaries per 100 people, the highest in the state, according to the SafeWise analysis.

National Burglary Trends

Big picture view:

Nationally, the report found that city size doesn’t necessarily determine risk. Eighteen of the top 50 most-burglarized cities had populations above 15,000, while 16 had fewer than 1,000 residents.

While burglary was the third-most common property crime in 2023, accounting for about 13% of all cases, motor vehicle thefts outpaced it nationally for the first time — by roughly 55,000 incidents. More than half of burglaries (53%) targeted homes, underscoring ongoing concerns about residential security.

Financial Impact and Security Measures

By the numbers:

SafeWise noted that the average loss per burglary climbed to about $6,000 in 2024, nearly five times higher than in 2000.

Despite those losses, only 27% of Americans who take steps to protect their property use a full home security system, the report said. Nearly half rely on security cameras, while guard animals and firearms round out the top protection measures.