Texas has most pet-friendly cities for renters

Austin tops the list of the most pet-friendly cities in the country for renters with more than four out of every five rental listings allowing pets on Zillow.

What's more, cities in Texas claimed the top three spots, and four of the top six.

More than half of all rental listings on Zillow allow pets and the number of pet owners is increasing. According to the company's latest Consumer Home Trends Report , 59% of renters in 2022 reported having at least one pet, up from 46% in 2019.

"As more people started working from home, pet ownership soared during the pandemic," said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow's home trends expert. "Pets are widely considered part of the American family, so it makes sense that they factor into moving decisions and impact housing preferences."

Twice as many renters filter for pet-friendly listings than for any other amenity on the Zillow website.

In order to find the most pet-friendly cities for renters, Zillow analyzed thousands of its single-family and apartment rental listings to find the cities with the most available units that allow renters to live with their animal companions.

Austin came out on top of the list with more than 80% of rental listings allowing pets.

Top 10 pet-friendly cities for renters, according to Zillow