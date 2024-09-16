Texas mother sentenced for death of her 5-month-old

The brief A mother was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the death of her 5-month-old in August 2024. The mother, who was intoxicated, smothered the infant to death while co-sleeping.



A woman was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the death of her infant last month.

According to the Texas Attorney General's Office, 27-year-old Danielle Ivy Dechert pleaded guilty on August 30 to injury to a child - recklessly causing death/ serious bodily injury.

In court documents, Dechert, the mother of a 5-month-old, was intoxicated by an illegal substance while "co-sleeping" with her child. She later smothered the child to death.

MORE STORIES:

Court documents also said Dechert didn't provide any medical treatment or emergency aid for over eight hours.

Dechert was sentenced to 40 years in prison. The sentence was enhanced with a prior conviction for evading in a motor vehicle and endangering a child in an unrelated incident in 2014.