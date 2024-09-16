Texas mother sentenced for death of her 5-month-old
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas - A woman was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the death of her infant last month.
According to the Texas Attorney General's Office, 27-year-old Danielle Ivy Dechert pleaded guilty on August 30 to injury to a child - recklessly causing death/ serious bodily injury.
In court documents, Dechert, the mother of a 5-month-old, was intoxicated by an illegal substance while "co-sleeping" with her child. She later smothered the child to death.
Court documents also said Dechert didn't provide any medical treatment or emergency aid for over eight hours.
Dechert was sentenced to 40 years in prison. The sentence was enhanced with a prior conviction for evading in a motor vehicle and endangering a child in an unrelated incident in 2014.