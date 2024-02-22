Former Texas, NFL player running for spot on Pflugerville ISD board

A former Longhorn and NFL defensive end is now running for a spot on Pflugerville ISD's school board.

Alex Okafor is currently running unopposed for the Place 1 seat.

The district's current VP Tony Hanson and Secretary David Aguirre chose not to run again, leaving two seats open.

Okafor graduated from Pflugerville High School in 2009 before playing at the University of Texas.

He was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 and went on to have a nine-year playing career in the NFL.