Texas prepares for hurricane season with training exercise at State Emergency Operations Center

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) hosted a large-scale hurricane exercise involving representatives from more than 30 state agencies and partner organizations at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center in Austin this week.

The multi-day exercise, hosted by TDEM with the Texas Emergency Management Council, aims at affirming the state’s readiness in preparing for, responding to, recovering from and mitigating against hurricanes.

"The collaboration during this hurricane exercise is crucial to ensuring state resources are ready to respond when disaster strikes," said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. "As Texas state agencies and our partners bolster preparedness efforts, TDEM reminds Texans to take necessary precautions now to enhance preparedness before the next disaster hits."

As a precaution, and to be better prepared for a possible hurricane, Texans should:

Stay informed

Heed the guidance of local officials

Monitor local weather forecasts

Make an emergency plan

Review hurricane evacuation routes

Build a kit containing emergency supplies

Consider reviewing flood risk and insurance coverage.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season began on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

Texans are encouraged to visit the Texas Hurricane Center at gov.texas.gov/hurricane and ready.gov/hurricanes for preparedness resources and safety tips.TDEM’s disaster portal can be accessed at tdem.texas.gov/disasters.

