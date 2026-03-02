Texas officials urge public to use iWatchTexas Program to reporting suspicious activity

article

The Brief Texas DPS is urging residents to use the iWatchTexas program to report suspicious behavior linked to criminal, terroristic, or school safety threats. Reportable activities include social media threats, strangers asking about building security, or individuals seeking sensitive info like blueprints or travel schedules. Submit confidential tips via the mobile app, iwatchtx.org, or by calling 1-844-643-2251; however, always call 911 for immediate emergencies.



The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds Texans of a resource that Texans can use to report suspicious activity or behavior in their communities, called the iWatchTexas Program.

What is the iWatchTexas Program?

What we know:

Texas DPS states that often, preparations for crimes, terrorist attacks and threats to school safety may be seen by someone but not reported. So when in doubt, Texas DPS encourages everyone to speak up and report.

The iWatchTexas program allows Texas residents to report any suspicious activities or behaviors that may indicate criminal, terroristic or school safety-related threats.

Here are some examples of behaviors and activities to report, provided by Texas DPS:

Comments about killing or harming someone.

Strangers asking questions about building security features and procedures.

A social media post about a possible school attack.

A social media account encouraging and posting about acts of vandalism, sabotage or arson.

People requesting sensitive information, such as blueprints, security plans or VIP travel schedules, without a need to know.

Purchasing supplies that could be used to make bombs or weapons or purchasing uniforms without having the proper credentials.

Taking photographs or videos of security features, such as cameras or checkpoints.

iWatchTexas App and Contact Information

What you can do:

The iWatchTexas program is not designed to report emergencies. If a situation requires an emergency response, call 911.

The public can report behaviors via the mobile app, online at www.iwatchtx.org or by calling 1-844-643-2251. Filing a report typically takes less than five minutes before being reviewed by law enforcement analysts.

All reports are confidential, according to state officials.