Texas Panhandle fire: Central Texas groups help with relief efforts

Local organizations in Central Texas are helping with wildfire relief efforts in the Texas Panhandle as wildfires, including the Smokehouse Creek Fire, continue to burn.

T Bar M Hay, a business on Hwy. 290, is collecting donations.

"I think the good Lord inspired us to do this," co-owner Michael Ballenger said.

They're gathering items for both livestock and people, including hay, horse feed, fencing materials, water, snacks, and toiletries.

"I was sitting in church last Sunday, the Saturday before, I was mowing at the church, and I just got to thinking to myself, 'I just really wish there was something I could do to help,' and I got to thinking about it, you know what, I can help," Ballenger said.

He says people at church got involved, they posted on social media, and word started spreading. He's also donating some of the hay from his business.

"It feels really good, with T Bar M Hay, we're in a good spot to where we can help others in need," Ballenger said.

They're planning on making the trip to the Panhandle next week to drop off supplies, and there could be more trips after that.

"I really believe that these people are going to need help for months and months. I don't think it's just going to be one trip up there, and it's not going to be a one all fix all, it's going to take a lot," he said.

The Texas Farm Bureau started the Panhandle Wildfire Relief Fund for monetary donations to help those affected.

"They're trying to recover livestock. They're trying to assess damage on their property, with buildings, with barns, with equipment, all that is ongoing right now, and it's going to be very serious," Gary Joiner, spokesperson for Texas Farm Bureau, said. "This is an effort to collect monetary donations from individuals, corporations, whoever wants to give to provide financial assistance for unreimbursed losses."

Some Farm Bureau members are also sending materials themselves. Whether it's money or supplies, any donation can make a difference.

"Any donation is appreciated. People lost everything. Any house supplies, anything that would help, any donations would be good, nothing too big, nothing too small, we can do it," Brianna Ballenger, co-owner of T Bar M Hay, said.

"I really think if we all come together, we can help with this cause," Michael said.

You can drop off donations at T Bar M Hay at 741 Hwy 290 in Elgin. Just let them know at 512-993-5334.

For more information on the Texas Farm Bureau Panhandle Wildfire Relief Fund, click here.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service also has donation information here.