Texas cruise passengers complete hantavirus monitoring with no infections, state says

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The Brief Two Texas cruise passengers have cleared a 42-day quarantine without showing symptoms after possible exposure to a rare hantavirus strain in Antarctica. The individuals were isolated at home and monitored twice daily after traveling on the MV Hondius, where several others later fell ill. While hantaviruses usually spread via rodents, health officials watched these passengers closely because this specific Andes strain can pass between humans.



Two Texas residents who were monitored for possible hantavirus exposure after traveling aboard an Antarctic cruise ship have completed their observation period without developing symptoms, Texas health officials said Saturday.

Antarctic cruise hantavirus outbreak details

What we know:

The Texas Department of State Health Services said the passengers reached 42 days since their last possible exposure to the Andes strain of hantavirus, the longest known period between exposure and the onset of symptoms. The agency said neither person showed signs of infection and no longer faces any public health recommendations related to the exposure.

Cruise passengers clear 42-day quarantine

The passengers had traveled aboard the MV Hondius, where several people later became ill with the Andes strain of hantavirus. The Texas residents had already left the ship and returned home before the outbreak was identified.

What they're saying:

State health officials recommended monitoring for all passengers who had been aboard the vessel. In Texas, the two passengers were isolated at home and received twice-daily in-person evaluations by public health workers throughout the monitoring period.

"I’d like to thank the passengers for their willingness to collaborate with public health throughout the monitoring period," Chief State Epidemiologist Dr. Varun Shetty said in a statement. "I would also like to thank the many dedicated public health professionals who worked on this situation and work every day to keep their fellow Texans safe."

Hantavirus Symptoms and Transmission

What you can do:

Hantaviruses are typically spread through contact with infected rodents or their droppings. The Andes strain, found primarily in South America, is notable because it can spread between people, unlike most other hantaviruses.

Texas health officials did not report any infections among the monitored passengers.