Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation to donate $500K in grants

The Texas Rangers' Legacy Grant Program will be funding $500,000 in grants in recognition of the team's 50th anniversary.

Nonprofit organizations in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas are encouraged to apply online for one of five $100,000 grants by Saturday, April 30. These will be the largest individual grants ever distributed by the Rangers Foundation, says the team.

The Texas Rangers says its Baseball Foundation will award grants to organizations that share a similar mission to improve the lives of those in the community, especially children, military, first responders and their families, through innovative programming and partnerships that focus on education, health and athletics.

Designated 501c3 nonprofit organizations may submit letters of interest beginning March 15 through Saturday, April 30. Additional program details and application requirements are outlined below:

Eligibility

Must be officially designated as a 501c3 nonprofit by the Internal Revenue code

Must have been in operation for a minimum of three years

Must operate within one or more of the following states: Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma or Texas

Application

Proposals should focus on how these funds will improve the lives of children and families in communities across the Rangers five-state territory. Programs and proposals will be evaluated based on many criteria, but please be sure to include specific information on:

Data on communities that will be served

Expected impact on the communities, particularly in distressed communities

How you will determine and track measurable outcomes and data

Sustainability of the program

Is the program/proposal fulfilling a need?

Creativity and ability for the Rangers Foundation and Rangers organization to engage in the program if desired

School districts and municipalities, and athletic departments and organizations are encouraged to apply

Partnerships between nonprofit organizations are highly encouraged

Process

The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation will solicit letters of interest from organizations through the online portal. Proposals will be accepted through April 30.

The Legacy Grant selection committee will review the letters of interest and qualifying materials.

Formal requests for proposals will be sent to selected organizations by May 30. Proposals must be submitted by June 30.

Finalists will be notified and interviewed in July. Legacy Grant recipients will be selected and notified by August 30.

All grant recipients will be required to provide status updates, outcomes, and feedback as grants are implemented.

Timeline

March 15: Applications Open

April 30: Letters of Interest Due

May 30: Selected Applicants Notified About Request for Proposal

June 30: Requested Proposals Due

July 30: Finalist Interviews Completed

August 30: Winners Selected and Notified

