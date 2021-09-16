Texas Rangers investigating New Braunfels officer-involved shooting

The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting earlier this week in New Braunfels, says the New Braunfels Police Department.

The shooting, which occurred on Sept. 15 around 12:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Business I-35 South, involved two NBPD officers, a 41-year-old sergeant who had been with the department for 11 years and a 32-year-old detective who had seven years with the department.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave as per protocol and will remain on paid leave pending investigation by both NBPD and the Texas Rangers.

The department says that the incident involved 28-year-old Aaron Arnaldo Gomez of New Braunfels, who is the suspect in an aggravated kidnapping that happened earlier that day, where a gun was fired and a 22-year-old woman was held against her will. Gomez also has an active third-degree felony warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon as well as a parole violation warrant stemming from a 2015 aggravated robbery charge out of New Braunfels.

After the shooting, Gomez was taken to a nearby Level 1 Trauma Center where he remains in critical but stable condition. Additional charges against Gomez, from various ongoing investigations including Wednesday’s incident, are still pending, says NBPD.

NBPD says the officers nor any civilians were injured or killed in the shooting.

