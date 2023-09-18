Teaching, as a profession, offers profound rewards due to its pivotal role in shaping the minds of the youth and WalletHub has released a survey ranking the best and worst states for teachers.

According to their survey results, Texas ranked 14 among all 50 states and the District of Columbia and 9th for opportunity and competition.

SUGGESTED: Student loan interest is accruing again: What to know before payments start in October

The state was considered first by WalletHub for the average starting salary for teachers and 13th for the average salary for teachers. Texas is also ranked 28 when it comes to the quality of the school system.

Texas also was ranked 49th in the U.S. when it comes to teachers' income growth potential, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub's analysis used 24 critical indicators of teacher-friendliness, ranging from the potential for income growth among teachers to the pupil-teacher ratio and per-student spending in public schools.

Virginia was ranked the number one best state for teachers and for opportunity and competition.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to WalletHub, when adjusted for inflation, teachers now earn an average of $3,644 less annually than they did a decade ago. Furthermore, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed significantly to learning loss among students, resulting in declining test scores, despite the demands of the Every Student Succeeds Act for improved academic performance.

To view the full report and study by WalletHub, click here.