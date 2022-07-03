Texas ranked 3rd best state for summer road trips, according to study

article

Despite gas prices on the rise, residents are still expected to hit the road this summer, which is great for Texas, as it was recently ranked the third-best state for summer road trips.

A WalletHub report looked at several metrics to find the most fun, scenic, as well as wallet-friendly road trip destinations. Through its findings, the study ranked Houston right behind New York, which took the highest place, and Minnesota.

Texas was also ranked 2nd best in offering the lowest prices of three-star hotel rooms, 7th for the number of attractions offered, and 8th in average gas prices.

To see a full examination of the report and how other states did, visit WalletHub's website.