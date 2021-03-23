Texas relaxes COVID-19 visitation restrictions for long-term care facilities

article

People living in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Texas can now have close, in-person visits with family members and friends if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced the updates to the rules which are effective immediately.

"Safely visiting with family and friends is vital to the mental health and well-being of long-term care residents," said Victoria Ford, the department’s chief policy and regulatory officer. "We are so pleased these new rules will allow residents to enjoy in-person visits with a wider circle of loved ones."

In addition to close, personal contact during visits, fully vaccinated residents can also visit with two essential caregivers at the same time.

Even if there are cases of COVID-19 at the facility, outdoor visits can be allowed and workers no longer have to escort visitors or monitor them.

Families of nursing home residents have been waiting for this news since Gov. Greg Abbott lifted COVID-19 restrictions on businesses earlier this month.

Advertisement

Following federal guidelines, it’s still recommended that masks be work at all long-term care facilities.