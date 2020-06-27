Texas restaurants and certain bars can now sell mixed-drinks to go

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has announced a new initiative from Texas Governor Greg Abbott allowing restaurants and bars with permanent food service facilities to sell mixed-drinks to go in order to maintain revenue streams.

The initiative comes after Gov. Abbott's executive order that re-closed bars, limiting the on-premise sale of alcohol.

RELATED: Bars close again in Texas after Gov. Abbott scales back reopening plans

Now, under the waiver, these businesses may sell drinks containing distilled spirits mixed and sealed by the business itself.

TABC says that prior to delivering a mixed-drink beverage or providing the beverage to-go, the drink must be closed or in a sealed container.

"If the covering or lid on the top of the container has any holes that would provide a way to consume the beverage with the lid intact, it would constitute an illegal open container," TABC wrote in a press release.

Advertisement

“Operating during this pandemic has proved an incredible challenge for all segments of the alcoholic beverage industry,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “Opening up the ability for these businesses to sell mixed drinks to go will help ease the burden for many of these struggling businesses.”

RELATED: Austin-Travis County orders prohibit outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people

TABC says in order to qualify for alcohol delivery and pickup, a business must hold a Mixed Beverage Permit and have permanent food service capabilities on the premise. The alcohol order must also be accompanied by a food order and follow all other requirements set forth by the TABC.

Previously, the sale of mixed-drinks to go was prohibited under the "Alcoholic Beverage Code" but has since been temporarily waived by law through Gov. Abbott.

TABC also warns that they will continue to ensure businesses are complying with the Governor’s executive orders, including those limiting on-premise alcohol service.