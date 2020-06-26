Abbott closes tubing, rafting businesses in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott has also closed tubing and rafting businesses Friday as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Texas.

"I knew it was going to be closed for a little bit," said tuber Joe Sponsel, who had been hoping to float in San Marcos this summer. "I understand why they had to do it and I'm all for it, it's just too risky."

The spike in COVID-19 cases in central Texas was enough to not only stop tubing but also from going to river parks in the city in general.

"The Hays County epidemiologist came out to us about a week ago said some of the tracing that they were doing indicated a lot of the exposure was from crowded bars and tubing," San Marcos Parks & Recreation assistant director Jamie Lee Case said, who adds that this is the second time they closed these parks and they aren't taking it lightly.

Security is much stricter, complete with a new fence as last time some people did not adhere to the closures. "We used a much more flimsy fencing used in construction which was easily cut or jumped over so we actually had to go out and get chain link fencing to have a more structurally sound fence to keep people out this go around," Case said.

They aren't alone with these closures, up in Pflugerville they closed off all lake activities besides the trail, this means no more kayaking.

For Sponsel, he's willing to wait as long as it takes to get back in the water if it means being safe.

