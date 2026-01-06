Texas gets restraining order against Samsung after accusations of spying

article

The Brief Texas secured a court order blocking Samsung from collecting smart TV user data statewide. AG Ken Paxton claims Samsung used content recognition tech to spy on Texans without consent. The restraining order is temporary, with a key court hearing set for Jan. 9.



Texas has secured a temporary restraining order (TRO) against Samsung, preventing them from using certain software to collect user data through their smart TVs within the state.

The TRO is a result of a lawsuit against the manufacturer and four others by Texas AG Ken Paxton, who accused the companies of using opt-in software to spy on state residents.

Texas' Samsung restraining order

The latest:

The TRO says the court found that Samsung does collect and use user data with Automated Content Recognition technology, thereby violating the Texas Business & Commerce Code.

Samsung is therefore prohibited from continuing to collect and use or share ACR data until further court proceedings take place.

What they're saying:

"The days of Big Tech digitally invading Americans' homes and spying on them are over," said Paxton. "The right to privacy is fundamental, yet for too long smart TV manufacturers like Samsung were secretly using advanced technology to spy on Texans without their knowledge. Now, after filing our lawsuit just a few weeks ago, we’ve secured a court order stopping this unlawful monitoring. This is a major win for Texans and for digital privacy."

What's next:

A temporary injunction hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9, where the involved parties will be able to present evidence.

The TRO will expire Jan. 19.

Paxton sues TV makers

The backstory:

Paxton is concerned over Automated Content Recognition technology, which recognizes the sights and sounds on some TV sets for content optimization.

The attorney general referred to ACR as "an uninvited, invisible digital invader," saying it sends your data back to the company without your consent.

Paxton sued Sony, Samsung, LG, Hisense and TCL Technology Group Corporation ("TCL") over the tech. The last two are based in China, prompting Paxton's national privacy fears.

Hisense was also hit with a TRO shortly after the lawsuits were filed.

What is ACR technology?

Dig deeper:

In the most basic terms, ACR technology sees and hears what you're watching so it can get an idea of your taste in content, and then recommend things you might like based on what you've seen.

This technology is typically opt-in, meaning you have to agree to let your TV use it. If your TV doesn't ask your permission, the feature can still be turned off in the user settings.