Gov. Abbott to sign Texas school choice bill into law Saturday

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign school choice legislation into law on Saturday. In its first year, $1 billion in public money will be given to parents to help pay for private schools. Similar bills had failed in recent sessions due to opposition from Democrats and rural Republicans.



Gov. Greg Abbott will sign school choice legislation on Saturday setting aside $1 billion of taxpayer dollars for parents to pay for private schools.

The legislation has been a long time coming for Abbott, who stepped in to campaign against Republican candidates after similar bills failed to pass in previous sessions.

Happening Today:

The signing will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Governor's Mansion in Austin.

Abbott will be joined by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dustin Burrows, the bill's author, Sen. Brandon Creighton and school choice advocates.

Opponents of the bill will also hold an event in Austin on Saturday.

Elected officials who oppose the bill and members of Texas labor and teachers unions will hold an event before the signing. They are expected to drop an anti-school choice banner off the side of the Texas AFL-CIO building.

Texas school choice

The backstory:

The Texas Senate passed Senate Bill 2 by a party-line 19-12 vote on April 24, despite a last-ditch effort to derail, or at least delay, the bill's final passage.

The House approved the bill 86-63 a week prior.

Dig deeper:

Senate Bill 2 would create a program to establish education savings accounts that allow parents to use public funds to pay for private school tuition and other expenses.

In its first year, the program would be capped at $1 billion and used by up to 90,000 students, but it could grow to nearly $4.5 billion per year by 2030. The money can be used for private school tuition, as well as costs for home-schooling and virtual learning programs. Families could get up to $10,000 each year per student under the program, and a student with disabilities would be eligible for as much as $30,000 per year.

More than 30 states have some form of school choice bill, but Texas' will be the largest.

Proponents say the legislation gives parents options about where to send their children. They argue the competition would force public schools to improve.

Opponents say the education savings accounts will take money away from public schools and will not help low-income students. Some have called it "welfare for the wealthy," saying the money will be used by those who are already sending their children to private schools.

What's next:

The bill will go into effect on September 1, 2025.

Texas school choice fight

Abbott listed school choice as one of his top priorities for lawmakers, after it failed in four special sessions in 2023.

Abbott campaigned against Republicans who voted against education savings accounts in the 2024 primaries.

When the House bill was approved 86-63, every Democrat and two Republicans, Dade Phelan and Gary VanDeaver, voted no.

The Texas House also passed House Bill 2, which would provide $7.7 billion in funding for public schools.

