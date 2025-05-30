Texas bill banning phones in schools sent to Gov. Abbott for approval

The Brief A bill banning Texas public school students from using personal communication devices during school hours is now on Gov. Abbott's desk. If signed, House Bill 1481 would require schools to implement cell phone bans or storage policies, with exceptions, starting September 1, 2025. The measure has faced pushback, with some parents citing safety concerns related to emergencies.



A bill banning Texas students from using cell phones during the school day is headed to Governor Greg Abbott's desk for approval.

Bill to ban cell phones in Texas schools

Dig deeper:

House Bill 1481 would require public school districts or open-enrollment charter school to adopt and implement policies prohibiting students from using a "personal communication device" in the course of school hours.

Under the bill, the school would either have to prohibit students from bringing devices on campus, or provide a way for the student to store the device while on school property.

The policy also requires schools to have punishments in place for students who are found using the devices.

(Photo by Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The lists of banned personal communication devices includes cell phones, tablets, smartwatches, radio devices, paging devices or any other electronic devices "capable of telecommunication or digital communication." The bill makes exceptions for devices provided by the school.

There are also exceptions for devices needed for an education program, if a student has a doctor's note or if it is necessary to comply with health or safety requirements or the school's safety protocols.

The bill was passed by the Texas Senate on Sunday and the House in April.

Big picture view:

School leaders say cell phones have led to issues with distractions and bullying.

Several school districts have implemented cell phone restrictions in recent years.

Some, like Richardson ISD in North Texas, require students to lock away their phones in Yondr pouches. Richardson ISD's superintendent reported that 85 percent of teachers said they got more instructional time back with a cell phone-free environment.

The other side:

There has been some pushback to the idea of banning phones in schools.

Students in Houston held a walkout last year to protest a cell phone ban. Some parents have also brought up the Uvalde school shooting. During the shooting, several students made calls for help while trapped inside.

What's next:

The bill must be approved by Governor Greg Abbott.

If he signs the bill, it will take effect on Sept. 1, 2025.