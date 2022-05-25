Texas school shooting: AT&T, We Are Blood to host blood drive at State Capitol May 26

AT&T is sponsoring a mobile blood drive with We Are Blood at the Texas State Capitol this Thursday to help with the need for blood donations following a mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school.

We Are Blood will have two donation buses and volunteers on site at the Capitol's west entrance on Colorado Street between 12th and 13th streets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 26.

The drive is walk-in only, and no appointments will be available.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The donations will be sent to the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center. The Center is in critical need of blood donations following the mass shooting. The blood bank sent over at least 15 units to victims at Uvalde Memorial Hospital, but its supply is running out, according to KSAT.

A mass shooting at Robb Elementary School Tuesday left 21 people dead, including 19 children and two teachers. The suspected gunman was also reportedly shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent working nearby who rushed into the school when shooting began without waiting for backup, a law enforcement source told the Associated Press.

Tuesday's mass shooting is the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since 20 children and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut in 2012.