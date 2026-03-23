Texas schools ordered to stop Cesar Chavez lessons

The Brief The Texas Education Agency told schools across the state Monday that they should immediately stop teaching about Cesar Chavez. Chavez was a celebrated labor rights activist until recent allegations of sexual abuse surfaced. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has already called for the optional March 31 state holiday honoring Chavez to be removed from law during the next legislative session in 2027.



Texas schools were ordered Monday to halt or revise lessons referencing Cesar Chavez following newly surfaced allegations of sexual abuse reported by The New York Times.

What we know:

According to the Texas Education Agency (TEA), the current state social studies curriculum includes Chavez in multiple grade levels, including U.S. history courses. That curriculum is already undergoing revisions.

In a directive issued Monday, the TEA instructed schools to "cancel or otherwise redirect" any planned events tied to Chavez. Teachers were also told to "eliminate, modify and otherwise alter" lessons, activities and materials to remove references to Chavez.

McFARLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04 : United Farm Workers President Cesar Chavez during a farm workers support walk and speech, June 4, 1988 in McFarland, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"This letter serves as formal notice that the Texas Education Agency (TEA) will not consider failure to teach any student expectation focused on Chavez as out of compliance with statutory requirements related to TEKS (Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills) coverage," agency leaders wrote.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also directed state agencies not to observe the optional March 31 state holiday honoring Chavez and has called for the holiday’s removal from state law during the 2027 legislative session.

The backstory:

The directive comes amid fallout from a New York Times report that detailed allegations that the late labor leader sexually abused women and girls.

Cities across Texas have also begun reassessing public spaces, including streets, named in Chavez’s honor.