Texas Senate passes bill that would further restrict funding of abortion providers in the state

The Texas Senate passed Senate Bill 959 that would further restrict funding of abortion providers in the state.

The bill was authored by Republican State Senator Donna Campbell of New Braunfels.

SB 959 restricts the funding by listing open-enrollment charter schools as government entities under the prohibited transactions section of the Texas Government Code.

As already established law, a government entity may not enter a transactional relationship with an abortion provider using taxpayer resources.

The act becomes effective immediately if it receives two-thirds approval in the Texas House.