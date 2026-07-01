Texas sends help to Colorado as deadly wildfires rage

The Brief At least three deaths have been reported in Colorado as wildfires rage across the state. The Texas Department of Emergency Management has deployed personnel to help fight the fires. The effort is part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.



As deadly wildfires rage in Colorado, Texas is sending help.

What we know:

More than 40,000 acres have been consumed by blazes across Colorado. The largest is the Ferris Fire in the San Juan National Forest. It has scorched more than 23,000 acres.

The U.S. Wildland Fire Service said three firefighters were killed Saturday while battling the Knowles Fire.

Smoke rises from the Aspen Acres Wildfire in Colorado in June 2026. (Pueblo County Sheriff's Office/Facebook / FOX Local)

What they're saying:

According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, personnel are being sent to Colorado to assist with recovery efforts as part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

"Texas stands ready to support our partners when disaster strikes," said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. "Texans are familiar with the effects of wildfire across our state, and working together to support our fellow Americans is a core value of our commitment to public service."

The Texas teams will be helping coordinate volunteer agencies who are assisting with fire efforts.