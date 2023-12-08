Texas shooting spree: Suspect attempted to escape from Travis County Jail: affidavit

The man accused of killing six people and injuring two police officers attempted to escape from the Travis County Jail, officials say.

On Wednesday, December 6, the Travis County Sheriff's Office says a corrections officer was opening the door to Shane James' housing unit, and James pushed past the officer and ran into the hallway.

The officer detained him, but TCSO says he resisted. An affidavit says they had to use force to subdue him.

TCSO says the Travis County Jail is a multi-floor, secure facility and James would not have been able to escape the floor he was on.

James is in jail on two charges of capital murder and three outstanding warrants. No charges have been filed in relation to the escape attempt. But more criminal charges are pending in connection with the shooting spree.