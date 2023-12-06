Double homicide in Bexar County linked to Austin shooting spree: BCSO

Two people were found dead in a home in Bexar County that police say is connected to the suspect in the deadly Austin shooting spree.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says they got a call from Austin police around 7:45 p.m. on December 6. Officers told deputies that the suspect had shot several people in Austin, including law enforcement officers, and the suspect had links to a home on Port Royal Street near San Antonio.

When officers arrived, the sheriff says deputies saw water coming out of the home, as if something was leaking inside.

Deputies decided to force their way into the home and discovered the bodies of a man and woman in their 50s.

"I believe the bodies were relocated to where they are now. They're wedged inside a very small room and they're up against the door. So we're not able to fully make entry, but we can see that clearly they're deceased in there. It's a pretty grisly crime scene," said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Police believe the Bexar County murders happened before the Austin shooting spree.

Police say 34-year-old Shane James shot an Austin ISD police officer near Northeast ECHS, killed a man and a woman in South Austin, shot a cyclist and then killed two people in Southwest Austin before shooting an Austin police officer.

James was taken into custody after a police pursuit. He's in the Travis County Jail charged with capital murder.

Deputies say they still don't know how the people were killed in Bexar County or if there's any relation to the suspect.

"Neighbors described that this is a very quiet family. They say the gentleman that lives in the home, he is very involved in the community and the neighborhood watch and whatnot. The home is very well-maintained, very well-kept. It's just, you know, these folks, I'm not quite sure what's at the root of it, but I know that they certainly nobody deserves to die the way we believe that they died," Salazar said.