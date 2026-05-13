Solar will pass coal in power generation in Texas in 2026

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The Brief Solar power generation will surpass energy generated from coal in Texas in 2026. Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows electric generated by solar will reach 78 billion kilowatt-hours, while coal will only produce 60 billion kilowatt-hours. Natural gas is still the primary energy source for Texas, accounting for around 44% of all electricity generation in the state.



Annual electric power generated from solar will surpass that of coal in Texas for the first time in 2026, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's latest Short-Term Energy Outlook.

By the numbers:

Utility-scale solar generation is expected to reach 78 billion kilowatt-hours in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas grid in 2026, compared to 60 billion kilowatt-hours from coal.

Solar generation is expected to climb to 99 billion kilowatt-hours in 2027. Coal power generation is expected to increase at a much lower rate, up to 66 billion kilowatt-hours.

Big picture view:

While solar power generation is increasing in the Lone Star State, it still pales in comparison to the energy produced by natural gas, which accounts for around 44% of all electricity generation in the state.

Still, solar's footprint is increasing and has climbed from 4% of all energy generated in Texas in 2021 to 12% in 2025. Coal's share of energy generation has dropped from 19% to 13% over the same time period.