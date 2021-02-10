Texas State announces $6.5M in emergency grants for students

Texas State University has announced $6.5 million in emergency grants for currently enrolled and eligible students with COVID-19 related expenses for spring 2021.

The $6.5 million in student assistance will be distributed directly to eligible students this spring semester through the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF).

The university says the emergency grants will help students deal with the financial burden caused by the COVID-19 crisis and assist with the costs of attending college. The university is also setting aside funding for emergency grants in the summer and fall 2021 semesters.

Currently enrolled full- and part-time students are eligible to receive emergency funds to offset expenses related to any component of the cost of attendance, including tuition, fees, housing, food, books, supplies, and travel expenses to and from campuses. The funds can also be used to cover emergency costs due to the coronavirus, including healthcare, mental healthcare, and childcare.

Between Feb. 15-28, students can apply for the funding by completing a brief form on the Bobcat Cares webpage. The awarding of funds will be prioritized based on students’ demonstrated financial need and disbursed directly to eligible students as quickly as possible.

Students who submit an online application will be notified within two weeks if they will receive an emergency grant. Not all students who apply will receive funding.

For more information, including frequently asked questions, visit the Bobcat Cares webpage.

