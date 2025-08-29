Texas State football to kick off last season in Sun Belt conference this Saturday

The Brief Texas State to kickoff new football season Saturday night against Eastern Michigan This will be the Bobcats' final season in the Sun Belt conference Texas State will move to a rebuilt Pac 12 next school year



The Texas State Bobcat football program is kicking off the 2025 season this Saturday, marking its last season in the Sun Belt Conference.

Texas State announced back in June that it would be moving to a rebuilt Pac 12 as one of its nine foundational members. The Bobcats will officially switch conferences next school year.

Game day plan for Texas State Bobcats

What they're saying:

Work crews were busy Friday ahead of Saturday night's kickoff with some stocking concession stands and others setting up signage.

"The vibe is electric right now. You go around campus and everyone is excited. We’ve got 44,000 students this semester at Texas State," said athletic director Don Coryell

The university is planning a lot for fans to attend Saturday's game against Eastern Michigan. There will be events before and after kickoff.

"We’re gonna celebrate the move to the Pac 12 at our game tomorrow. We’re gonna have a drone show at halftime. We’re gonna do a lot more elements throughout the stadium. It’s gonna be fun for our fans to interact with. We’re gonna have fun " said Coryell.



The university will provide game day shuttle rides from parking lots and a fun zone for kids that includes bounce houses and a petting zoo will be back at UFCU Stadium this season.

On the other hand, a unique promotion proved to be a bit too successful. The university was offering special $50 souvenir cups that allow $1 refills all season, but the cups have already sold out. The university will try to have more cups available by the second game of the season.

Tailgating

The parking lot area known as Tailgate Central is sold out. On Friday afternoon, members of several fraternities were building their party zones.

"I think it’s going to be an amazing turnout if you look around. I mean there’s 16 frats here, partying it up doing their thing, I’m excited," said student Garrett Nata.

Tents are a necessity for Bobcat tailgating, as it will be a hot Saturday and there’s also a possibility for rain.

"We just invested in new turf … new bar, all new equipment, new tent, so getting bigger and better everybody all the fraternities now?" said student Cole Lenk.

Stadium upgrades

Like the tailgates, the football stadium has gone through several rebuilds. Since opening in 1981 with a capacity of just under 15,000, the facility has now doubled in size.

This new season features a new upgrade with a pavilion in the south end zone and a connecting walkway providing a continuous loop around the stadium.

Moving to the Pac 12

Part of the journey for Texas State has been trying to find the right athletic conference to be a member of.

Former Bobcat Head Coach David Bailiff is happy with the move to the new Pac 12. "There is an unbelievable sense of pride," he said.

Bailiff is back on the coaching staff as a special assistant. The job, the town and players may have changed, but not the mission.

"Is this new rebuilt Pac 12 the right fit? Oh it is it’s perfect. You look at the universities that are in it. You look how it will help us attract recruits in all the different states we’re going to and going to see," said Bailiff.

What's next:

Fans entering the stadium at Gate 2 will see a display promoting next year's move to the Pac 12 conference.

For the next six home games, however, the banners that fly along the rim of the stadium will still represent the teams in the Sun Belt conference.