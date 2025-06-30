Texas State to join Pac-12 conference with 2026-27 season

The Brief Texas State will be joining the Pac-12 conference in July 2026 Texas State will join other foundational members of the new Pac-12



Texas State University is saying goodbye to the Sun Belt and saying hello to Pac-12!

Texas State joining Pac-12

What we know:

The Pac-12 Board of Directors announced its board, which includes all eight current and future members, voted unanimously to admit the Bobcats to the conference effective July 1, 2026.

Texas State says that the move will elevate the university’s visibility, strengthen recruitment efforts, enhance student-athlete experiences, and expand alumni engagement across the nation.

It also aligns with TXST’s trajectory to become an R1 Carnegie-classified university by 2027.

What they're saying:

"We are extremely excited to welcome Texas State as a foundational member of the new Pac-12," said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould. "It is a new day in college sports and the most opportune time to launch a new league that is positioned to succeed in today’s landscape with student-athletes in mind. Under great leadership from Dr. Kelly Damphousse, Don Coryell and excellent head coaches, Texas State has shown a commitment to competing and winning at the highest level as well as to providing student-athletes with a well-rounded college experience academically, athletically and socially. We look forward to seeing the Bobcats’ future trajectory continue to shine big and bright."

"This is a historic moment for TXST and Bobcat Athletics," said TXST President Kelly Damphousse. "Joining the Pac-12 is more than an athletic move—it is a declaration of our rising national profile, our commitment to excellence, and our readiness to compete and collaborate with some of the most respected institutions in the country. Our acceptance into the Pac-12 affirms the strength of our academic vision, our commitment to providing access to a TXST degree, the momentum of our athletic programs, and the ambition that defines this institution."

"Texas State is thrilled to enter a new era in college athletics as the newest member of the Pac-12 Conference. This milestone offers an incredible opportunity to elevate our programs, compete at the highest level, and pursue excellence on a national stage," said Director of TXST Athletics Don Coryell. "This historic moment belongs to our coaches, staff, student-athletes, fans, alumni, and students, who we thank for making it possible. As the Pac-12’s flagship school in Texas, we proudly embrace the opportunity and responsibility that comes with it. We are grateful to Commissioner Teresa Gould, the Pac-12 leadership, and extend sincere thanks to the Sun Belt Conference for 12 years of partnership and growth. We look forward to tackling new challenges and reaching new heights as a foundational member of the new Pac-12."

The new Pac-12

Dig deeper:

Texas State will join Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah State and Washington State as nine foundational members of the new Pac-12, with the league’s official launch set for next year.

The Bobcats will be joining as a full member and will participate in all conference sports.

The new conference will have eight football-playing, all-sports members to meet NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) requirements and nine total full members across all other conference sports, including men’s and women’s basketball.