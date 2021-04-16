Texas State, Hays County partner for mass COVID-19 vaccination event

Texas State University and the Hays County Local Health Department (HCLHD) will partner for a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week.

County and university officials aim to vaccine 6,000 people that day. The clinic, which will take place at the Texas State Events Center, is by appointment only, but anyone age 16 and older is welcome to sign up for a time slot.

Appointments will be staged in 15-minute increments from 9 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. on April 22. Future shot clinics with various partners around the County will be added to the scheduler in the coming weeks.

This event will mark the rollout of a new vaccination appointment scheduling system that allows individuals to find a time that works best for them and then secure their spot.

"The new system is easy to use and will give people their choice of vaccine appointments," said Emergency Office of Emergency Services Director Mike Jones, whose team has been collaborating with the HCLHD on the vaccine clinics for the County over the past several months. "Folks can visit haysinformed.com for future appointment opportunities."

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra says that the county believes the new system will be a very easy way for people to sign up to receive a vaccine. The site is also available in English and Spanish.

For those who are not tech-savvy or who do not have internet access, they can call 833-521-2766 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 12 and 4 p.m. Volunteers can assist in getting them signed up for a vaccine appointment. Spanish-speaking volunteers are available.

