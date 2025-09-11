Texas State professor fired: Allegedly advocated political violence at a socialism conference

article

The Brief A Texas State University professor has been fired after being accused of inciting political violence while speaking at a socialism conference. "Without organization, how can anyone expect to overthrow the most bloodthirsty, profit-driven, mad organization in the history of the world?" former TSU history professor Thomas Alter said. "That of the United States?" Alter is the second professor to be fired in Texas this week. A Texas A&M professor was fired after a video surfaced showing a student confronting a professor over alleged LGBT content in a children's literature course.



A Texas State University history professor has been fired after being accused of calling for political violence after a video of him speaking at a socialism conference was posted on social media.

In a video posted on YouTube by Decode the Left, Thomas Alter criticizes the Democratic Party, the Democratic Socialists of America and other groups for the way they are organized during the Revolutionary Socialism Conference.

Alter then goes on to praise some anarchists, specifically those who protested Georgia’s "cop city," for going beyond "symbolic protests that do not disrupt the normal functioning of government and business." Alter then questions "what purpose do they serve" as he mentions their resistance to organizing into a larger group.

"Without organization, how can anyone expect to overthrow the most bloodthirsty, profit-driven, mad organization in the history of the world?" Alter said. "That of the United States."

Texas State announces firing of history professor

Alter’s appearance at the conference prompted action from Texas State president Kelly Damphousse, who announced Alter’s firing on X.

"Advocating for violence is contrary to TXST values," Damphousse said. "I cannot tolerate such behavior. Effective immediately, his employment is terminated."

The move was supported by the university’s chancellor, Brian McCall.

"The Texas State University System will not tolerate conduct by any employee intended to incite violence," McCall said in a statement. "Video recordings made public this week in which a Texas State University professor advocated for the overthrow of our government are inconsistent with our shared values and demonstrate egregious personal and professional misconduct."

As of Thursday afternoon, Alter’s faculty page is no longer available on TXST’s website.

An archived version of the web page listed Alter as a historian who "specializes in transnational approaches to race, labor, capitalism, and protest movements."

Texas A&M professor fired

Alter is the second professor in Texas to be fired for comments that surfaced on social media this week.

Related article

Earlier this week, a Texas A&M professor was fired due to LGBT content in at least one course.

Soon after, the Texas A&M Board of Regents called for an audit of all classes in the university's system.