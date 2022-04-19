Texas state troopers must shrink waistlines in new controversial policy: report

A controversial state policy will require Texas state troopers to shrink their waistlines by the end of the year or face disciplinary action, according to a local report.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) policy will force male troopers with waist sizes over 40 inches and women over 35 inches to track and share their weight loss efforts, according to documents obtained by the Dallas Morning News.

Those officers who fail to trim down by December may face consequences such as denial of promotions, overtime, or removal from law enforcement duties, according to the report.

DPS claims in the documents that the policy will help maintain the health and physical fitness of officers.

Officers who fail to trim down by December may face consequences such as denial of promotions, overtime, or removal from law enforcement duties, according to the report (Photo by Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images)

More from FOX News

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter