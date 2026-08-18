Talarico pulls former Cornyn staff member to campaign team

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The Brief James Talarico has hired a former member of Sen. John Cornyn's staff to work on his Senate campaign. Jacob Smith served as deputy legislative director for Cornyn and will serve as deputy policy director for Talarico. The move comes as Talarico and his November opponent, Ken Paxton, remain in a tight race to replace Cornyn as the next senator from Texas.



Texas Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico has hired a staff member from the office of the senator he's hoping to replace in November.

The campaign announced Jacob Smith would be joining as Talarico's deputy political director. Smith most recently served as Sen. John Cornyn's deputy legislative director.

What they're saying:

"I’ve worked for Republicans like Senator Cornyn my entire career, but this year I’m proud to be joining James Talarico’s campaign. Instead of playing partisan politics, Talarico speaks to the needs of everyday people who, day in and day out, work too hard for too little," Smith said.

Talarico is facing off against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for the Senate seat after Paxton defeated Cornyn in the primary election. Cornyn has repeatedly said he would continue to support the Republican ticket despite the loss.

"Ken Paxton is the most corrupt, self-dealing politician in Texas who would sell out working people’s futures to the highest contributor just to hold onto power. I’m encouraging all my fellow Republicans who know Ken Paxton is unfit to serve in the Senate to finally hold him accountable at the ballot box," Smith said.

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Polls show Talarico and Paxton locked in a tight contest as November draws closer.