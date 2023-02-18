Suspects upset, display guns because golf cart was moving too slow: Texas State police

Texas State University Police are searching for three suspects they say pulled out guns because they were upset a golf cart was moving too slow.

On Thursday Feb. 16, two university contract employees told Texas State police that they had been driving a golf cart on Woods Street near Comanche Street on the San Marcos campus when the incident happened.

A driver in a gray four-door truck pulled up beside the golf cart and exchanged words with the employees, upset the golf cart was moving too slow in front of the truck. Two passengers displayed guns, then the truck took off and left campus driving south on Comanche Street, says Texas State police.

The suspect driver is described as a white female, heavy set with brown shoulder-length hair wearing light colored clothing. The front passenger is described as a Black male wearing black clothing. The third suspect was in the rear seat.

The university says there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Students shared their reactions.

"It's just another day at Texas State. It's a bad thing that happened, but I'm not surprised that it did happen," senior Davion McArthur said. "People really don't know how to drive here, they're quick about bringing out their guns, so it's just another day."

"It is a little bit like same-old, same-old, but I think I do appreciate the communication," senior Mykal Bayne said.

"I saw that email, and I was very shocked, but I wasn't surprised though," freshman Devlyn Santamaria said.

"It makes me uneasy, because I live just right over here and it's like, I have not heard about that, and it's kind of scary to know that someone pulled out a gun because they got mad," freshman Ashley Morin said.

"I think more patrolling in our area would be much safer... we don't have enough surveillance cameras here," Santamaria said. "That email sets an alarm bell for campus leaders and what they should do next and have a plan set in place on what they should be doing for years to come."

The university said in a statement: "No action or inaction by a crime survivor makes that person responsible for their victimization. Perpetrators are responsible for crimes and their effects."

The university also provided some tips to help reduce the chances of being a victim of a crime and to help receive more prompt help:

Report any suspicious activity or unauthorized strangers immediately.

Report criminal activity as soon as it is safe to do so by calling 9-1-1, or for non-emergency situations on campus call UPD at 512-245-2805.

Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings.

Download the Bobcat Guardian Mobile App for easy access to safety resources and safe ride options.

Anyone with information about this incident or see a car or persons that fit the description is asked to call UPD at 512-245-2805.