Texas tacos: Favor Chief Taco Officer talks about experience
AUSTIN, Texas - Chris Flores has had the enviable job of going around the Lone Star State for Favor and finding out everything we should know about tacos.
In April 2022, Texas-based on-demand delivery service Favor announced it was looking to find one energetic, hungry, and social savvy Texan to help track down the best tacos across the state.
Hundreds of people applied and San Antonio native Flores was chosen as the company's first Chief Taco Officer or CTO. He received $10,000 for his role and has been taste tasting tacos all over the state and documenting and sharing his experience on Favor's social channels.
Flores kicked off his journey in July 2022 and has visited Dallas-Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Austin, and more. He says he's discovered a lot about the various tacos available across Texas.
Favor also has discovered a lot about the taco habits of both Texans and Austinites.
Taco stats from Favor for Austin
- Austin’s standing in which Texas city/areas have ordered the most tacos: #1
- Most ordered breakfast tacos: 1) Bean, Cheese 2) Bacon, Egg, Cheese 3) Migas 4) Potato, Egg, Cheese 5) Chorizo, Egg, Cheese
- Most ordered taco meat: 1) Shrimp 2) Chicken Fajita 3) Chorizo 4) Beef Fajita 5) Brisket
- Most popular salsa to order with tacos: 1) Roja 2) Poblano 3) Verde 4) Tomatillo 5) Chipotle
- Most popular side to order with tacos: 1) Queso 2) Salsa 3) Guacamole
- Most popular drinks ordered with tacos: 1) Coke 2) Coffee 3) Sweet tea 4) Mexican Coke 5) Dr. Pepper
Taco stats from Favor for Texas
- Total number of tacos delivered across Texas: Over 11 million
- Most popular meal time to order tacos: Breakfast
- Most ordered breakfast tacos: 1) Bean and Cheese 2) Bacon, Egg, Cheese 3) Potato, Egg, Cheese 4) Migas 5) Chorizo, Egg
- Most ordered taco meat: 1) Chicken Fajita 2) Chorizo 3) Shrimp 4) Beef Fajita 5) Brisket
- Most popular salsa to order with tacos: 1) Roja 2) Poblano 3) Verde 4) Tomatillo 5) Chipotle
- Most popular side to order with tacos: 1) Salsa 2) Queso 3) Guacamole
- Most popular drinks to order with tacos: 1) Sweet Tea 2) Coke 3) Coffee 4) Dr. Pepper 5) Lemonade