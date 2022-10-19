Texas tacos: Favor Chief Taco Officer talks about experience

Chris Flores has had the enviable job of going around the Lone Star State for Favor and finding out everything we should know about tacos.

In April 2022, Texas-based on-demand delivery service Favor announced it was looking to find one energetic, hungry, and social savvy Texan to help track down the best tacos across the state.

Hundreds of people applied and San Antonio native Flores was chosen as the company's first Chief Taco Officer or CTO. He received $10,000 for his role and has been taste tasting tacos all over the state and documenting and sharing his experience on Favor's social channels.

Flores kicked off his journey in July 2022 and has visited Dallas-Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Austin, and more. He says he's discovered a lot about the various tacos available across Texas.

Favor also has discovered a lot about the taco habits of both Texans and Austinites.

Taco stats from Favor for Austin

Austin’s standing in which Texas city/areas have ordered the most tacos: #1

Most ordered breakfast tacos: 1) Bean, Cheese 2) Bacon, Egg, Cheese 3) Migas 4) Potato, Egg, Cheese 5) Chorizo, Egg, Cheese

Most ordered taco meat: 1) Shrimp 2) Chicken Fajita 3) Chorizo 4) Beef Fajita 5) Brisket

Most popular salsa to order with tacos: 1) Roja 2) Poblano 3) Verde 4) Tomatillo 5) Chipotle

Most popular side to order with tacos: 1) Queso 2) Salsa 3) Guacamole

Most popular drinks ordered with tacos: 1) Coke 2) Coffee 3) Sweet tea 4) Mexican Coke 5) Dr. Pepper

Taco stats from Favor for Texas