Chief Taco Officer: Favor paying $10K to find best tacos in Texas

Think you have what it takes to find the best tacos in Texas? Then you should apply to be Favor's first-ever Chief Taco Officer (CTO).

The Texas-based on-demand delivery service is looking to find one energetic, hungry, and social savvy Texan to help track down the best tacos across the state this summer. The CTO will travel throughout the Lone Star State, taste-test tacos, and document their experience through journal entries, social media posts, and more.

"Tacos are one of the top favored foods across all of the cities we serve throughout Texas," says Favor CEO Jag Bath, Favor CEO. "The history and culture behind one of the most iconic foods in the Lone Star State vary from city to city, and we’re excited for our new Chief Taco Officer to discover some of the best and most authentic tacos out there."

Bath says the company came up with the idea for the position because tacos are one of the top ordered foods on the app. In fact, Bath says in the nine years that Favor has been around it's estimated they've delivered more than 10 million tacos.

"We're very passionate about tacos so we're trying to find someone who shares that passion," Bath says.

Bath says they're looking for someone who not only loves food but also someone who is adventurous and who will help educate both Favor and Favor customers about the best tacos in Texas.

Besides getting a chance to try tacos, the CTO will also be paid $10,000. Favor will also provide food, accommodations, and transportation in each city. Wellness activities like massages and yoga classes will also be provided, and the CTO will also get custom Favor swag and free Favor delivery for a year.

One of the custom Favor swag items Bath says the CTO will get is a custom jacket that the company is designing with Fort Lonesome.

All Texas residents over 21 years old are eligible to apply. To apply to be Favor’s Chief Taco Officer, applicants must create and share a short video on why they should be Favor’s Chief Taco Officer and submit a short form on Favor’s Chief Taco Officer application page. The deadline to apply is Thursday, May 12, 11:59 p.m. (CT).

And don't worry if you don't get the job. Bath says all ideas are on the table for future chief officers of other foods, like queso or barbecue. He says there could even be multiple people spread across the state or in different regions.