Texas voter turnout expected to be high for midterm elections, with all eyes on the governor's race

Tuesday is the final day for Texans to register to vote in this year's midterm elections.

County election offices across the state are holding last-minute events to help Texans get registered before the election on Nov. 8.

Residents showed up at the event off Round Table Drive hoping to get people registered.

"I wanted everything to be correct since they're making it so hard for people to be able to vote," said Rochelle Mannings, who showed up to get registered.

SMU political science professor Matthew Wilson expects voter turnout to be high this year.

He says there is voter interest in some high-profile statewide races, including the race for governor between Republican Greg Abbott and his Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke.

"These events will get at least a few more registered voters, and both parties are trying to eke out every last ballot in what might be a close election," said Wilson.

On Tuesday, it was announced O'Rourke outraised Gov. Abbott for the second consecutive quarter.

Recent polls show Abbott with a comfortable lead over O'Rourke.

Wilson says no matter your political affiliation, or which race interests you, it is important to get out to vote.

"Texas is becoming an increasingly competitive state," he said.

Voters we talked to agree.

"If I don't vote I'm accepting the full will of other people. How can I complain at all if I'm not taking the time to cast my vote," said Kevin Mogul, who was registering to vote on Tuesday.

"If you want your voice to be heard you have to put action forward," said voter Joseph Squire. "The way to do that is through voting."

The Dallas County registration event goes through midnight Tuesday.

Check with your county's elections office website for options where you live.