Texas vs Texas A&M: Fans gearing up for renewal of big game

DKR stadium will be empty on Saturday, no tailgating here, but the game is in College Station at Kyle Field.

Austin Summerhill’s wife got him tickets to what’s being called "The Lonestar Showdown." It’s his first trip into the heart of Aggieland for a football game, and he is optimistic about how this road trip ends.

"I'm thinking, you know, I'm really inspired after what we showed, finishing off the Kentucky game with 15 straight run plays. So I think we will come out pounding rock a little bit," said Summerhill.

Tickets reportedly started around $600. Prices quickly escalated with one ticket on a website, initially listed for a front-row seat near the 50-yard line, for almost $10,000. By Wednesday, another website was offering a pair of tickets for $2.6 million.

Most fans will watch at a bar or at home. A seat in front of a TV is the game plan for Tammy Mairano.

"I'm going to watch it. I'm going to watch it with family and friends, and we're going to be hollering for our Horns," said Tamy Maiorano.

There have been a lot of history-making games between the Aggies and UT. The 1995 battle was a memorable one for Steve Hollis.

"And a buddy of mine got me and him, and he's an Aggie, but he got his tickets right amongst the Aggies. James Brown was our quarterback, and we won the last Southwest Conference championship," said Hollis.

There have been 51 games in College Station with UT winning 25 of them — 22 for the aggies and two ties. Overall, Texas leads this rivalry 76 to 37.

The in-state feud ended after the game in 2011 when A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC. State lawmakers considered forcing the universities to play again, which Gov. Abbott brought up on Thursday.

"It's so much fun to have this game reunited the way that it should be. Rudy, if you go back in time, if you look at my second serve, at the state address, I said as governor, I will assure that we will reinstate the Texas-Texas A&M football game. It is now back and nothing could be better for the sporting world across the entire country," said Gov. Abbott.

The Aggies, last week, lost in overtime to Auburn. That was a big heartbreak because Saturday’s showdown was billed as a season-ending playoff to determine who would face Georgia for the SEC championship.

The stakes are still high for A&M. A win over Texas could get them into the 12-team post-season playoffs. UT fans hope, the fans in maroon, will be disappointed again.

"It's going to be tough. If Ewers has a good game, I think we win by 10," said Scott DeVetter.

Two familiar pre-game traditions did not return with the game. Texas did not have a Hex Rally, and the Aggie Bonfire has been delayed because of a burn ban.